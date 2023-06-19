Province auctions off Lieutenant Governor's Cadillac that has more than 243,000 kilometres on it

The provincial government has auctioned off the Lieutenant Governor’s 2006 Cadillac after the vehicle had travelled more than 243,000 kilometres.

The Cadillac had also surpassed the provincial government’s maximum vehicle lifecycle.

The vehicle sold for $6,089 and had to be towed away by the new owner because it failed a Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) safety inspection.

According to SGI, new rear shocks are required.

The Lieutenant Governor’s new vehicle is a 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Current Lieutenant Governor Russell Mirasty was appointed to the position on July 17, 2019.

-- With files from Wayne Mantyka.