REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan announced Friday it is extending the Re-Open Saskatchewan Training Subsidy (RSTS) from March 31 to June 30, 2021.

The subsidy was launched in June 2020. The program is a temporary training subsidy that gives businesses financial support to train employees as they adapt to pandemic impacts.

"With significant uptake to this point, the extension of this program will give more businesses the opportunity to access this program as we continue to work through the pandemic and economic recovery,” Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said in a press release.

The RSTS reimburses employers 100 per cent of employee training costs up to a maximum of $10,000 per business. According to the government, more than 1,000 applications have been approved since the program started.