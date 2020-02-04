REGINA -- The provincial government has formed a new committee to review and assess pipeline projects in Saskatchewan.

The Pipeline Projects Assessment Committee (PPAC) is focused on evaluating potential pipelines in the province.

“Our government recognizes the necessity of further developing pipeline infrastructure to help our energy products reach key global markets,” Moe said in a news release. “I am pleased to announce this cabinet committee to assess the viability of pipeline project proposals in Saskatchewan, and the opportunity for our government to invest or support future pipeline projects.”

According to the province, the PPAC was formed in response to proposals from businesses, Indigenous groups and communities looking at future projects, including expanding south into the U.S. and access to the Port of Churchill.

Minister of Finance Donna Harpauer, Minister of Trade and Export Development Jeremy Harrison, Minister of Energy and Resources Bronwyn Eyre and Minister of Environment Dustin Duncan make up the committee.