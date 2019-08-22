

CTV News Regina





The provincial government is increasing the amount of money jurors will receive in trials.

Starting on Sept. 1, jurors sitting for civil and criminal trials will receive $110 per day. Currently, jurors receive $15 per day for civil trials and $80 per day for criminal trials. The government also says it is eliminating a $15 fee paid to prospective jurors at civil jury selection.

“Saskatchewan is grateful for the contributions of everyone who acts as a juror,” Minister of Justice and Attorney General Don Morgan said in a news release. “Being a juror is an important civic duty, and these changes will ensure everyone has an equal opportunity to perform this duty regardless of their financial circumstances.”

“The right to be tried by an impartial and independent jury is fundamental to our system of justice,” Martel D. Popescul, Chief Justice of the Court of Queen’s Bench for Saskatchewan said in a release. “That fundamental right depends on citizens being available for jury service. The steps taken today will help to ensure jury duty is an opportunity and a privilege that all citizens are able to exercise.”

The new compensation also includes financial aid for child and dependent care expenses. The province says the amount paid to jurors will be based on actual expenses, with a maximum of $40 per day for child care and $80 for elder or other dependent care.