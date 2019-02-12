

CTV Regina





The Government of Saskatchewan announced a new opioid overdose awareness campaign.

It says the campaign will teach people the signs of opioid overdose and what do to if someone is overdosing.

“Opioids and opioid-related deaths are an increasing public health concern in Saskatchewan and across Canada,” Health Minister Jim Reiter said in a media release.

“An opioid overdose can happen to anyone, whether the drugs were obtained legally or illegally. It is important to know the signs of an opioid overdose and how you can prevent one from becoming fatal.”

The campaign will also teach people about Canada’s The Good Samaritan Act.

The act protects people who are helping respond to a drug overdose. The goal of the act is to take away the fear of being arrested in order to help someone who is overdosing.

“You can save a life. Call 911 and use your Take Home Naloxone kit,” Reiter said.

Naloxone kits are available to anyone who uses or knows someone who uses opioids through the province’s Take Home Naloxone Program.

The kits can also be bought at pharmacies across Saskatchewan.

For information can be found at www.saskatchewan.ca/opioids.