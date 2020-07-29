REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan said it is working to provide more daily COVID-19 testing.

Since introducing universal COVID-19 testing, the province said there has been an increase in the number of people getting tested. Testing numbers had dipped, but with an increased number of cases in the province, testing is expected to fluctuate.

"We'll be looking at how we can expand our testing capacity here in the province, but also are participating in the more national discussion around potentially some mobile testing capacity that can get to certain areas of the province. Mobile contact tracing,” Scott Moe, the Premier of Saskatchewan said.

"We are adding to our 8 1 1 lineup, we've got open applications now for more people for 8 1 1. As well, as even expanding our hours of operation at a number of certainly our larger testing centres in our larger centres as well,” Warren Kaeding, the Minister Responsible for Rural and Remote Health, said.

On Tuesday, 1,355 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan. It was much more than the 873 tests performed on Monday. To date, more than 95,000 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan.

The province originally had a target of 1,500 tests per day and says it's working to address the increase in testing results as quickly as possible.

Premier Scott Moe says Canada has a target of achieving 200,000 tests per day, but adds that doesn't mean Saskatchewan has to drastically increase testing. However, it does intend to increase the number of tests being performed.

The province also reminds residents that if you've been asked to self-isolate after attending a location that had an outbreak, be sure to spend the entire two weeks in isolation, even if you receive negative test results before finishing the 14 day period.