Province releases details on newly ratified contract with Sask. physicians

Saskatchewan physicians and the province reached a newly ratified contract, the details of which were released by the government on Thursday.

As part of the new four year contract, there will be an overall general rate increase of 2.5 per cent per year, retroactive to April 1, 2022 until March 31, 2026, a competitive market rate adjustment applied to the first year of the agreements, and increased funding to support long term retention, parental leave and continuing medical education.

“Continued investment into our physicians allows Saskatchewan to remain desirable for family doctors and specialists to live and work,” Health Minister Everett Hindley said in a news release. “Our new agreement will ensure continued retention of our quality doctors as well as incentivize more professionals to choose Saskatchewan.”

Funding to address gender pay inequity in physician fee codes, as well as funding to support physician training and awareness “related to equity, diversity, racism, and truth and reconciliation” will also be included in the agreement.

Saskatchewan doctors have been working without a contract since the previous five-year agreement expired on March 31, 2022.

The new agreement will last until March 31, 2026.

