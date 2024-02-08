Province releases details on newly ratified contract with Sask. physicians
Saskatchewan physicians and the province reached a newly ratified contract, the details of which were released by the government on Thursday.
As part of the new four year contract, there will be an overall general rate increase of 2.5 per cent per year, retroactive to April 1, 2022 until March 31, 2026, a competitive market rate adjustment applied to the first year of the agreements, and increased funding to support long term retention, parental leave and continuing medical education.
“Continued investment into our physicians allows Saskatchewan to remain desirable for family doctors and specialists to live and work,” Health Minister Everett Hindley said in a news release. “Our new agreement will ensure continued retention of our quality doctors as well as incentivize more professionals to choose Saskatchewan.”
Funding to address gender pay inequity in physician fee codes, as well as funding to support physician training and awareness “related to equity, diversity, racism, and truth and reconciliation” will also be included in the agreement.
Saskatchewan doctors have been working without a contract since the previous five-year agreement expired on March 31, 2022.
The new agreement will last until March 31, 2026.
-With files from Drew Postey
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Five-month-old among 3 people found dead in Richmond Hill, Ont. home
Police say a five-month-old is among the three people found dead in a Richmond Hill home last week in what investigators believe is a case of intimate partner violence.
Parents fuming after Montreal-area teacher allegedly lists students' art for sale online
An investigation is underway at a Montreal-area high school after multiple parents have alleged their kids' art teacher has been taking drawings that they made in class and listing them for sale on several websites without their knowledge.
King Charles III's health issues lead to questions about enlarged prostate, cancer
King Charles III's recent unprecedented public disclosures of his treatments for an enlarged prostate and cancer have led to increased interest in the conditions.
Bell Media ends some CTV newscasts, sells radio stations in media shakeup amid layoffs
Bell Media is ending multiple television newscasts and making other programming cuts after its parent company announced widespread layoffs and the sale of 45 of its 103 regional radio stations.
Is it cheaper to rent or buy a house with a monthly mortgage in Canada? Prices analyzed in 26 markets
A new report by Zoocasa looks at whether renting or owning a home is cheaper in 26 markets across Canada. But one expert says it's not as cut and dry as that.
Listeria contamination fears prompt Canadian salad recall
Certain President's Choice and Taylor Farms brand salad kits are being recalled in Canada over concerns of a Listeria contamination, stemming from a deadly outbreak in the U.S.
Liberals at risk of big losses in Vancouver, Toronto, Nanos projections show
The Conservatives continue to hold a commanding lead over the Liberals, who are at risk of losing large swaths of Metro Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area, a new survey from Nanos Research has found.
They've spent eight years travelling the world with their kids. But there's one thing they miss
Over the past eight years, the travel influencer, known as 'The Bucket List Mom,' has visited more than 90 different countries with her entrepreneur husband and their three children.
U.S. funeral home owner, accused of abandoning nearly 200 decomposing bodies, to appear in court
A Colorado funeral home owner who authorities say abandoned nearly 200 bodies in a building infested with maggots and flies was set to appear in court Thursday to hear prosecutors' evidence against him.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Second person facing murder charge in connection with body found in Saskatoon home
Saskatoon police have arrested and charged a second person with first-degree murder in connection with a body discovered in a Pacific Heights home on Saturday.
-
Gord Wyant not ruling out Saskatoon mayoral run
A Saskatchewan political veteran may be considering a run for mayor in Saskatoon.
-
Sask. teachers suspend all job action ahead of new round of negotiations
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation has suspended all job action after being invited to resume negotiations by the province.
Winnipeg
-
Off-duty RCMP officer assaulted outside of elementary school: Winnipeg police
Two men are facing multiple charges after they allegedly assaulted an off-duty RCMP officer outside of an elementary school during dismissal.
-
Colorado Low dousing parts of Manitoba with ‘mixed bag’ of precipitation
A Colorado Low that moved into parts of Manitoba overnight continues to bring heavy snow and rain to parts of the province Thursday.
-
'It’s night and day': Balmoral Hotel gets makeover for medical patients
One of the Winnipeg core’s infamous hotels is getting a makeover to serve as a space for people attending medical appointments in the city.
Calgary
-
Bell Media ends some CTV newscasts, sells radio stations in media shakeup amid layoffs
Bell Media is ending multiple television newscasts and making other programming cuts after its parent company announced widespread layoffs and the sale of 45 of its 103 regional radio stations.
-
Thief accused of using knife to threaten security after stealing coats from Chinook Centre
Calgary police have laid charges in an incident at Chinook Centre that saw thieves pull a knife on security.
-
Calgary craft brewer offering support 6-pack for Swifties forced to watch Super Bowl
The Super Bowl broadcast is notorious for drawing a large contingent of non-football fans who watch for the commercials and the half-time show. Now, an Alberta craft brewer is offering a trio of Super Bowl-themed six packs ahead of Sunday’s big game, including one targeted at the newest group of NFL fans.
Edmonton
-
Police seek attackers in December double-stabbing
Edmonton police are looking for three people who allegedly stabbed a man and a woman in north Edmonton in December.
-
Alberta to add firefighters for expected busy wildfire season: minister
Alberta's forestry minister says the province plans to field more firefighters and volunteers as it braces for what it expects will be another busy wildfire season.
-
$70M lottery winner dedicates win to late wife
A northern Alberta man is calling his $70 million lottery win a "bittersweet" one.
Toronto
-
Air Canada flight comes back to Toronto after nearly 7 hours in the air, several landing attempts
Passengers onboard an Air Canada flight bound for St. John’s earlier this week spent close to seven hours in the air and were brought back to Toronto after “several” attempts to land.
-
Five-month-old among 3 people found dead in Richmond Hill, Ont. home
Police say a five-month-old is among the three people found dead in a Richmond Hill home last week in what investigators believe is a case of intimate partner violence.
-
Man wanted after allegedly intentionally hitting driver during road rage incident in Richmond Hill
An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect who allegedly hit a man with his vehicle during a road rage incident in Richmond Hill Wednesday evening.
Ottawa
-
221 vehicles reported stolen in Ottawa so far in 2024: Here's the hot spots for vehicle thefts
Statistics on the Ottawa Police Service crime map show 221 vehicles have been reported stolen in Ottawa since January 1, including 45 vehicles reported stolen over the past seven days.
-
Rideau Canal Skateway to remain closed this weekend for warm temperatures, rain
The Rideau Canal Skateway will remain closed this weekend, as hopes for another chance on the ice begin to fade.
-
Belleville, Ont. declares state of emergency following 16 overdose calls Tuesday
The City of Belleville has declared a state of local emergency over the "growing addiction, mental health and homelessness crisis."
Vancouver
-
Alleged sex assault at Surrey SkyTrain station prompts call to help identify suspect
Months after an alleged sex assault reportedly took place at a Metro Vancouver SkyTrain station, transit police are seeking the public's help to identify a suspect.
-
Non-profit buys two B.C. co-ops, using $71M grant from affordable housing fund
Premier David Eby says the first purchase using the government's Rental Protection Fund will save 290 affordable rental units in two housing co-ops that have expired leases and were facing the prospect of being sold out from under the residents.
-
January shooting at Prince George, B.C., encampment now a homicide, police say
The man who was charged with attempted murder in a shooting near a homeless camp in Prince George last month is now facing a second-degree murder charge, after the victim in the case died.
Montreal
-
Parents fuming after Montreal-area teacher allegedly lists students' art for sale online
An investigation is underway at a Montreal-area high school after multiple parents have alleged their kids' art teacher has been taking drawings that they made in class and listing them for sale on several websites without their knowledge.
-
Too many youth think using English words is 'cool,' says Legault
The irony of this statement wasn't lost on representatives at the national assembly on Thursday as they watched a debate between Legault and his opposition unfold.
-
Bereaved parents allegedly offered meeting with Quebec transport minister for $100
The Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) is once again under fire for its fundraising methods. The party allegedly offered bereaved parents access to Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbault for $100.
Vancouver Island
-
'Full-patch' member of Hells Angels support club among 3 arrested in B.C. organized crime probe
Police investigating drug trafficking and organized crime arrested three people, including one member of the Savages Motorcycle Club, when they raided the group's clubhouse and eight other properties around the B.C. capital last week.
-
Non-profit buys two B.C. co-ops, using $71M grant from affordable housing fund
Premier David Eby says the first purchase using the government's Rental Protection Fund will save 290 affordable rental units in two housing co-ops that have expired leases and were facing the prospect of being sold out from under the residents.
-
Boeser reflects on journey to crack 30 goal mark for Canucks
Brock Boeser has spoken over the years about wanting to crack the 30 goal mark after getting close in his first season with the Vancouver Canucks.
Atlantic
-
Colorado Low will skirt Maritimes, lighter snow and rain expected this weekend
A Colorado Low will sweep a couple of weather fronts through the Maritimes this weekend, resulting in some relatively mild February temperatures and a passing mix of snow and rain.
-
Politician in hard-hit county says bigger snowplows needed after historic N.S. storm
A senior politician in Nova Scotia's rural Pictou County says his municipality is still struggling to clear last weekend's massive snowfall, partly because the area has been overlooked by the provincial government.
-
Bell Media ends some CTV newscasts, sells radio stations in media shakeup amid layoffs
Bell Media is ending multiple television newscasts and making other programming cuts after its parent company announced widespread layoffs and the sale of 45 of its 103 regional radio stations.
Northern Ontario
-
Five-month-old among 3 people found dead in Richmond Hill, Ont. home
Police say a five-month-old is among the three people found dead in a Richmond Hill home last week in what investigators believe is a case of intimate partner violence.
-
Bell Media ends some CTV newscasts, sells radio stations in media shakeup amid layoffs
Bell Media is ending multiple television newscasts and making other programming cuts after its parent company announced widespread layoffs and the sale of 45 of its 103 regional radio stations.
-
OHL player suspended indefinitely amid police investigation
An Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player has been suspended indefinitely amid an investigation by Durham police.
Kitchener
-
Guelph mayor says he will invoke strong mayor powers to limit tax hike, set up tiny homes
Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie says he will invoke strong mayor powers to cap the city’s tax hike and set up a temporary tiny home structured encampment.
-
OHL player suspended indefinitely amid police investigation
An Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player has been suspended indefinitely amid an investigation by Durham police.
-
Bell Media ends some CTV newscasts, sells radio stations in media shakeup amid layoffs
Bell Media is ending multiple television newscasts and making other programming cuts after its parent company announced widespread layoffs and the sale of 45 of its 103 regional radio stations.