

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation says the province has changed their position on hunting rights for First Nations and Metis people in the province.

First Nations and Metis people have had unlimited rights to hunt in provincial pastures, but the Wildlife Federation says they have been informed that effective immediately they will only be allowed to hunt during the recognized dates listed in the Hunter’s and Trapper’s Guide.

Anyone wishing to hunt outside of those dates may only do so at the discretion of the pasture manager.

The Wildlife Federation is encouraging anyone with questions to call 306-692-8812.