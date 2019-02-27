

The Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan will be moving to the CBC building in Regina, the provincial government announced on Wednesday.

The province came to an agreement with CBC/Radio-Canada Saskatchewan to merge the archives’ five locations into one building.

“This consolidated location will allow us to truly fulfil our mandate and our custodial role as keeper of the province’s documentary accounts,” Provincial Archivist Linda McIntyre said in a media release.

“We look forward to offering improved services to all our clients as we begin this new chapter in the provincial archives’ history.”

The provincial government will be taking over ownership of the building from CBC at no cost.

The province said the new location will have the necessary measures to keep the records safe and secure. It added that having a single building for the archives will help protect the documents from damage since it will no longer need to transfer records to different locations.

According to the government, the archives will be open five days a week at the new location. Current locations are open three days a week.

As part of Wascana Park, the provincial archives have been approved as a tenant by the Provincial Capital Commission. The government said the archives are expected to be open to the public in August.