REGINA -- Police across the province handed out a record number of distracted driving tickets last month, according to Saskatchewan Government Insurance.

SGI says there were 1,290 distracted driving offences in October — 1,148 tickets for cell phone use and 142 for driving without due care and attention. The previous record for tickets in one month was 1,039.

The Crown says distracted driving resulted in 22 deaths and 774 injuries in 2018.

Distracted driving tickets will more than double in price on Feb. 1, starting at $580 for a first offense.