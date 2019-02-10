

The championship draw of the 2019 SaskTel Tankard in Whitewood has been set.

Matt Dunstone earned his rink’s berth into the final after defeating Kirk Muyres 7-4 in the 1-2 Page Playoff on Saturday night.

After losing the Page Playoff, Muyres was sent into the Semi Final for a Sunday morning matchup against Ryan Deis. After picking up a 7-6 win in a close game, Muyres found his way into the final for a rematch with Dunstone.

The championship game between Muyres and Dunstone is set for Sunday afternoon.

The winner will represent Saskatchewan at the 2019 Tim Hortons Brier in Brandon.