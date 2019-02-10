Provincial Tankard championship set between Dunstone, Muyres
The 2019 Sasktel Tankard men's provincial curling championship in Whitewood. (Claire Hanna/CTV News)
CTV Regina
Published Sunday, February 10, 2019 1:01PM CST
The championship draw of the 2019 SaskTel Tankard in Whitewood has been set.
Matt Dunstone earned his rink’s berth into the final after defeating Kirk Muyres 7-4 in the 1-2 Page Playoff on Saturday night.
After losing the Page Playoff, Muyres was sent into the Semi Final for a Sunday morning matchup against Ryan Deis. After picking up a 7-6 win in a close game, Muyres found his way into the final for a rematch with Dunstone.
The championship game between Muyres and Dunstone is set for Sunday afternoon.
The winner will represent Saskatchewan at the 2019 Tim Hortons Brier in Brandon.