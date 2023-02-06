Public auction of Sask. liquor store licenses begins

A public auction of Saskatchewan liquor store licenses began on Monday. The government is closing its 34 remaining SLGA locations with licenses going to the highest bidder.

Moose Jaw’s historic railway station liquor store was the latest to close on the weekend as the government gets out of the liquor retail business.

Bob Stadnichuk, vice president of SGEU and Saskatoon liquor store employee, said there is basically nothing left in the stores that will attract customers.

“What’s been happening is that they just allow everything to deplete and we move stuff around and some people move the shelves around to make it look fuller,” he said.

Lori Carr, minister for liquor and gaming, watched online as bids came in.

“For the next four days, five more stores will open up (for license sale) every day. Saskatoon and Regina will be on every day then various communities added.”

Five are on the auction block now with more to come. There are 34 stores closing. Initial bids ranged from $24,000 for a Saskatoon license to $1,000 in Carlyle. Each license will be on sale for about 10 days.

“With this process, we are able to have people bid throughout the entire province without having to go to a specific location and get the highest bid for the taxpayers,” Carr said.

The public can follow the bids online at McDougall Auctions but must know the sale keyword, which is “liquor.”

Those wishing to bid must register and make a $5,000 refundable deposit.

Stock from locations that have closed will be moved to Regina and Saskatoon for final clear out by March 11.

Product remaining on the shelves cannot be returned to the warehouse and will be discounted until gone.