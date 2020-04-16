REGINA -- Zippity Zoom Toys is having a hard time keeping puzzles in stock during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The store only had one in stock Thursday, since people are buying them to stay entertained while they’re at home.

“(It’s) totally time consuming, but we sold out,” owner D.J. Bosche said. “Never could have predicted this was going to happen. It was great and puzzles are for all ages, so it works out.”

Bosche says she’s happy that people are spending their free time building puzzles, since it doesn’t involve a screen.

“Its one of those things that you want to focus on and you wake up the next day and you’re like I got it, thats where that piece goes,” she said. “It’s just a fun little way to make your brain think for a week at a time because you don’t necessarily sit down to do a puzzle all at once.”

Customer Amy Bucsis always has at least one puzzle on the go. She likes using the activity to unwind with her family.

“Sometimes I have my daughters help me with them,” she said. “It gives us some family time. It’s just a nice break to my day.”

Customers can place their order over social media and pick up their purchases outside when they arrive.

The store is expecting a new shipment within the next two weeks.