REGINA -- Cody Fajardo says he’ll be playing in the Western Final Nov. 17 at Mosaic Stadium “no matter how painful” it is.

The quarterback suffered an injury to his oblique muscle at practice Oct. 30, keeping him off the field for their final CFL regular season game.

Fajardo spoke to the media on Thursday, saying “it’s getting better each day” and that he and the medical staff have been working tirelessly to “get it to where it needs to be.”

Voted the CFL’s West Division Most Outstanding Player, Fajardo says knowing he has six more days to heal and rest is “good to know.” He also warned Rider fans that if he’s not at practice at Evraz Place on Friday it’s because he wants to “give it as much time as possible.”

Fajardo says he has thrown a wiffle ball, and felt “pretty good about it.”

The Riders will face the winner of the Western Semi-Final, featuring the Calgary Stampeders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.