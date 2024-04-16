Queen City Antique and Vintage Market returning to Regina

The Queen City Antique and Vintage Market is returning to Regina later this week – offering residents a venue to discover some historical and handmade goods.

The market hosts everything from antiques, vintage and collectable items to up-cycled, hand-made, re-cycled and re-purposed items with a “vintage theme.”

“Collectors of vintage clothing and accessories will find a lot to choose from as well as decorators looking for Mid-Century Modern, Farmhouse, flea market, French Country, rustic, shabby chic, traditional or funky styles,” a news release read.

The upcoming event marks the seventh market held by organizers since 2019 – with the twice-a-year attraction only being postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Some vendors include Winnipeg’s Atomic Vintage, Le Petite Brocante, Winnipeg Funk, Acquired Allsorts, Victory Vintage and Hats to Spans.

The market will run on April 19, from noon till 8 p.m. and April 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Caledonian Curling Club.