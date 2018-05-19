

People all around the world watched and celebrated the royal marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Here in the Queen City, several royal family fans fled to the Vintage Tea Room to get a taste of the big event.

The tea room had a special menu for Saturday’s royal wedding, including a ‘coronation chicken pie,’ drawing in a full-house at the British-inspired café.

“I’m here to spend some time with my family and have some food and kind of celebrate the wedding," said one of the café’s customers, Brooklyne Kowalyk.

“Everyone just wants to be out and about with people, and you know the whole idea of having a British theme because the wedding is bringing people out," Karen Howden, the owner of the Vintage Tea Room said.

From British flags hanging from the ceiling and photos of the royal family sprawled across the café’s walls, the tea room made Saturday’s celebration extra special for Kathy Hancock, whose mother was celebrating her birthday.

"My mom, when she was a little girl, she used to collect photos of the royal family…especially Queen Elizabeth… She had a number of scrap books that she kept over the years of the royal family," Hancock said.

Other customers at the café said they are wishing the royal couple all the best in their new marriage.

With files from CTV's Madina Azizi