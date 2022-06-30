Rae Street death being treated as city's 6th homicide of 2022: Regina police

A death investigation launched on Wednesday is now being treated as a homicide investigation, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Around 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday, RPS were called to the 1200 block of Rae St. after a body was found in the area.

Regina police said the deceased was a young male, adding they will not be releasing his name at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and RPS said more details will be released when information is available.

This is Regina’s sixth homicide of 2022.