Rain or shine Sask. Parks' camping season is underway
The weather might not be cooperating but the 2022 Sask. Parks camping season is officially underway, kicking off on Thursday.
According to Dan French from Sask. Parks, reservation numbers are up from years previous.
“Reservations are higher than they were last year and you may remember back then we had record numbers for day use and overnight camping sites, so we’re anticipating another busy year,” French said.
French said with the weather potentially wet and cool, at least for the start of the weekend, they are happy to report that there are not nearly as many fire bans as there were this time last year.
“Last year at this time we had about 22 provincial parks under a fire ban and that certainly won’t be the case this year. I know folks might be a little cold but one thing for sure is they will be able to warm up to a nice cozy campfire this year.
New for 2022 daily, weekly, or yearly passes can be bought online and printed off from home.
“You’re automatically checked into your campsite if you do that, we’ll just direct you there,” French said.
French also wants people to remember that until the end of the May long weekend recreational cannabis and alcohol use is prohibited at campsites.
“I know people have also been concerned about the rising gas prices but I can say that everyone’s backyard has a provincial park in it and we have something to offer everybody in every part of this province,” French said.
