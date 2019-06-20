

CTV Regina





Localized rainfall helped restore moisture in some areas of the province this week, but other farmers are still dealing with dry conditions, the province’s weekly crop report shows.

Rain is needed to replenish topsoil moisture, along with encouraging germination and growth of crops, hay and pasture lands.

Saskatchewan saw small, localized showers rather than wide-ranging precipitation last week.

Rainfall improved some moisture conditions. Two per cent of topsoil is rated surplus, 37 per cent adequate, 40 per cent short and 21 per cent very short on cropland. Hay and pasture land is rated at one per cent surplus, 28 per cent adequate, 42 per cent short and 29 per cent very short.

Crop conditions province wide range from poor to good, and will improve with more moisture.

Crop damage was due to strong winds, insects and dry conditions.