Rams fall to University of Manitoba Bisons in regular season ender

The University of Regina Rams fell 44-30 to the University of Manitoba Bisons on Saturday afternoon at Mosaic Stadium.

The Bisons got off to a red-hot start, scoring 17 points in the first quarter before the Rams battled back.

Regina scored 23 straight points before the half including a 19-yard touchdown from Ethan Kiefer. Bennett Stusek and Ethan Marshall each found the end-zone on 13 and 20-yard strikes.

Rams quarterback Noah Pelletier completed 18 of his 33 pass attempts in the first half for 231 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Bryden O’Flaherty entered the game for the Rams completing nine pass attempts for 62 yards and an interception.

The Rams offence managed was outpaced in yardage by the Bisons’ 444-395. The Rams were also penalized heavily in the contest racking up 15 penalties for 114 yards.

Rookie linebacker Kaeden Brennan led the Rams defence with eight total tackles including a sack.

The Bisons offence did all of the damage in the fourth quarter scoring 17 points en-route to the victory.

The Rams finished the regular season in second place in the Canada West with a 5-3 record.

The Canada West Playoffs begin next weekend when the University of Regina Rams host the UBC Thunderbirds at Mosaic Stadium. Kick-off is slated for 4 p.m.