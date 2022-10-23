Rams secure second place in Canada West with win over Calgary

The University of Regina Rams beat the University of Calgary Dinos 30-7 on Saturday to lock up second place in the Canada West standings. In the process the team secured a home playoff game.

Fifth year defensive lineman Anthony Bennett became the single-season sack leader for the Rams program after recording his seventh on the campaign in the third quarter.

Bennett passes a mark that was previously shared by Nicholas Dheilly and Akiem Hicks.

Hicks is currently in his 11th NFL season having spent time with Chicago, New England, New Orleans and now Tampa Bay.

The Rams built up a 9-0 lead by half time thanks to a pair of field goals from Aldo Galvan, a rouge and a safety.

It was in the second half where the Rams did the most damage. Freshman quarterback Noah Pelletier connected with Ethan Marshall, Emmett Steadman and Marshall Erichsen for majors, all of whom recorded their very first career touchdowns.

Marshall led all receivers with five receptions for 96 yards. Noah Pelletier completed 14 passes for 208 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Rams gained a whopping 342 yards on the ground.

“Winning in Calgary is hard, and the players were able to accomplish that,” head coach Mark McConkey said after the game.

“I’m very proud” he continued, noting both offence and defence were able to make big plays when needed in securing the win.

With their win against Calgary, the Rams are set to faceoff against the UBC Thunderbirds on November 5th at Mosaic Stadium in a Canada West playoff game.

The time for kick-off has yet to be set.

For their next game, the Rams will host the University of Manitoba Bisons on Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. at Mosiac Stadium.