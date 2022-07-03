Rath Yata Festival holds peace walk to honour boy who was killed

A vigil for a 14-year-old boy who was murdered on Wednesday was held by family and friends on Saturday night.

The Shri Shri Radha Krishna Temple held their Rath Yata festival Sunday afternoon, that included a peace walk to honour the young boy.

Representatives from the temple are mourning the young man's death.

"We hold this family and this young man in our hearts as we engage in this journey,” said Kavita Ram. “We really want this to be a time of bringing the community together.”

The invitation was extended to the entire community including Indigenous peoples.

"I support my sister and bringing the communities together in time of crisis,” said one Regina resident. “The neighbourhood is going through a lot of violence and we need to come together to support one another.”

The walk around the neighbourhood was intended to bring joy and happiness to the community.

"There's lots of singing and dancing and chanting. The whole community is involved,” said Ram. “We have a free vegetarian feast afterwards and we have entertainment in the temple.”

Ram said the event is for everyone and to bring the community together in a time of need

“The message is universal,” said Ram. “We want to spread good energy, healing and compassion for mankind and that is our goal.”

The Shri Shri Radha Krishna was the first Hindu temple established in the praries and open their doors for everyone.

NDP MLA Meara Conway was in attendance for the walk and said the Shri Shri Radha Krishna is a staple in the community

“They've contributed a lot to our province over the years and they always carry themselves with messages of compassion, community of peace,” said Conway. “They have an open door to all members of this community.”