The RCMP says it has dropped forcible confinement charges against one of its members.

Charges of forcible confinement and uttering threats were issued against the officer after an off-duty incident on Dec. 10. The charges were dropped on Dec. 31.

“It was determined that the totality of the incident did not meet the threshold for prosecution,” the RCMP said in a news release.

The officer is still facing a code of conduct investigation and remains on administrative duty until the investigation is complete.