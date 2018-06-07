

CTV Regina





White Butte RCMP are investigating after a man was killed in a two-vehicle collision on a grid road north of Lajord Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to a crash between a pickup truck and a car at 4:16 p.m. In a press release, RCMP said the crash happened at the intersection of grid road 621 and another grid road five kilometres north of Lajord.

The driver and sole occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police said neither alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision. RCMP continue to investigate.