White Butte RCMP is investigating after an alleged assault involving several youths at a skate park in White City.

Since the investigation began, a video of the incident was shared on Facebook by a woman who says she is the victim’s mother. The video has since been shared thousands of times. In the video, two girls can be seen hitting and kicking a boy. No context is given in the video as to what instigated the assault.

RCMP is working with schools in the community to give talks on how to avoid physical confrontations and internet safety.

Since all people involved are under the age of 18, RCMP is limited in the information that they can release about their identities or the outcome of the investigation.