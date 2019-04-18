

CTV Regina





The RCMP is looking for help finding a teen who has been missing since April 8.

Brayden Olson, 15, was last seen in a home near Pilot Butte around 2 p.m. that day.

Olson is described as 5’8”tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans and a black sweatshirt.

The RCMP says Olson often visits areas in and around Regina.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at 306-781-5050 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.