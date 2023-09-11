RCMP National Memorial Service honours three fallen members in Regina

Hundreds of Mounties from across Canada made the trip to Regina over the weekend to honour their fallen comrades.

The national service was held at RCMP Depot Division. A parade kicked off the memorial service, paying tribute to regular members, special constables, auxiliary constables and civilian members who’ve lost their lives in the line of duty.

“This year we’re honouring three constables, which is always sad,” Commissioner Michael Duheme told CTV News. “But when you see the organization that we have come together to honour that, it’s touching.”

“There’s no such thing as six degrees of separation here, it’s more like one or two,” Commissioner of Depot Division Sylvie Bourassa-Muise explained. “Certainly there is the energy in the air, the pride that’s in the air and they know they’re representing their communities being here. So certainly all those sentiments are felt by them.”

RCMP added three fallen members to the honour roll and cenotaph with the service: Cst. Shaelyn Yang, Cst. Vernon Myles Genaille and Cst. Harvinder Singh Dhami.

With the addition of the three constables – a total of 249 members have lost their lives since the creation of the North-West Mounted Police in 1873.

The RCMP National Memorial Service is an annual service held at the RCMP Academy, Depot Division on the second Sunday of September.

The day marks the dedication of the cenotaph on Sept. 8, 1935 and continues the tradition of RCMP parading on Sleigh Square and honouring their fallen comrades since 1876.