RCMP, police investigating crash outside city limits
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, April 10, 2019 5:28PM CST
Last Updated Friday, April 12, 2019 11:43AM CST
Regina police and RCMP responded to a rollover involving a truck around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police said a 39-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were injured, and they are investigating the incident.
The crash occurred near Armour Rd. and Courtney St., just outside city limits, on Wednesday afternoon.
The crash occurred in RCMP jurisdiction, but Regina police made it on scene first.