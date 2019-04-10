

CTV Regina





Regina police and RCMP responded to a rollover involving a truck around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said a 39-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were injured, and they are investigating the incident.

The crash occurred near Armour Rd. and Courtney St., just outside city limits, on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred in RCMP jurisdiction, but Regina police made it on scene first.