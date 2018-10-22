

Two men have been charged after RCMP raided an unlicensed cannabis dispensary in Yorkton last week.

On Oct. 19, police heard about an unlicensed store front in the city. Officers executed a search warrant for the business, which had cannabis and cannabis products displayed and for sale by two men working in the business.

Police seized 1.3 pounds of cannabis along with other products and a small amount of cash.

Matthew Langan, 26, and Ryan Rienks, 24, were arrested and charged with unlawfully selling cannabis and unlawfully possessing cannabis. They will make their first court appearance on Nov. 26.