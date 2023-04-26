RCMP release timeline of James Smith Cree Nation, Weldon, Sask. mass stabbings

The Saskatchewan RCMP is releasing a preliminary timeline of the mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask. You can watch the news conference as it happens using the player above.

Superintendent Joshua Graham, who leads the provincial RCMP's major crimes unit, started by noting that any times provided refer to when the police received the report and not necessarily when the event occurred.

Graham noted that no information regarding the in-custody death of the man responsible for the killings, Myles Sanderson, will be shared due to ongoing investigations by the coroner and others.

He also said details concerning the manhunt for Sanderson will also be excluded for similar reasons.

"At this time, there's no evidence to support the involvement of any other suspects relating to the tragedy which occurred in September of 2022," Graham said.

Prior to the start of Graham's presentation, Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore provided opening remarks and started by naming Myles Sanderson's victims.

"We know everyone has been waiting for answers, answers to what happened, answers as to why it happened. Some of these answers, unfortunately, may never be known," Blackmore said.

She said RCMP met with survivors and affected families on Wednesday to share what would be discussed during the news conference.

"The details are unimaginable ," she said.

Blackmore said RCMP investigators processed more than 40 crime scenes and performed more than 1200 "investigative tasks." She said nearly 700 exhibits were seized.

"Understandably, there may be parts of this presentation that are difficult to hear," Blackmore said.

RCMP Sgt. Audrey Soucy is serving as a moderator during the news conference, she said some details discussed may be troubling and said supports are available on site for people.

BACKGROUND

The string of fatal stabbings on Sept. 4 left 11 dead and 18 injured, and led to an intensive four-day manhunt for Myles Sanderson, the man police say was responsible. Sanderson died after going into medical distress shortly after his arrest on Sept. 7.

The release of the timeline will mark the first major announcement regarding the investigation since October when RCMP said investigators had determined that Myles Sanderson was solely responsible for the stabbing attacks.

Sanderson's brother Damien Sanderson was initially considered a suspect in the stabbings. Damien was later found dead in a heavily-grassed area in James Smith Cree Nation, with police later determining that he was also a victim.

In the wake of the tragedy, the head of the Saskatchewan RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore pledged RCMP would continue to investigate the killings and publicly release a timeline of the stabbing rampage.