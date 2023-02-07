RCMP renewing calls for help in search for missing Sask. girl

White Butte RCMP are again asking for help finding a 12-year-old girl that went missing in December.

Lila Dustyhorn was last seen on a service road in Edenwold, Sask. around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2022.

It is believed Dustyhorn was picked up by a vehicle, RCMP said.

“Lila is approximately 5’4” and 125 pounds. She has medium-length black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and sweat pants. We are working on locating a photo of her,” RCMP said in a December 2022 release.

According to RCMP, Dustyhorn sometimes uses the last name Dustyhorn-Blueeyes and may have travelled to Kawacatoose First Nation.

RCMP encourages anyone who has seen Dustyhorn, or knows of her whereabouts, to call White Butte RCMP at 306-781-5050 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).