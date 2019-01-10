

CTV Regina





The Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. and the Regina Pats ownership group, Queen City Sports and Entertainment Group announced on Thursday a lease extension to May of 2023.

Evraz Place has been the home of the Regina Pats since the team began in 1917, and currently plays out of the Brandt Centre.

“We’re pleased to continue our strong partnership with the Regina Pats Hockey Club,” Tim Reid, REAL president and CEO said in a press release. “We’re excited to continue working together in our common commitment to our community and extending a century-long partnership.”

“REAL and its leadership, led by Tim Reid, has shown true initiative in working with the Regina Pats and most importantly our community,” added QCSEG president Anthony Marquart in the release.

“This extension allows both parties the proper time to determine what is best when considering a refurbished and new entertainment facility.”

The details of the extension are confidential.