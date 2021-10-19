'Really frustrating': Sask. residents still waiting for COVID-19 self-test kits to become available
While province is expecting a shipment of 2.6 million rapid antigen tests this week, many residents are still waiting to get their hands on the at-home kits.
Starting this week, government officials say more than 1.3 million free rapid self-test kits will be available for the general public to pick up at participating locations, including some fire halls, local chambers of commerce and SHA testing centres.
Once pick-up sites receive a shipment of tests, the location and pick-up times will be added to a list on the government website.
As of Tuesday at noon, no locations were listed.
However, one Regina mother is upset after she says the website originally indicated the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce would have test kits available for pickup Monday afternoon.
When Loreena Spilsted went to get her kit, a sign on the chamber doors said, “Rapid test kits are not yet available at this location.”
“It’s really frustrating,” Spilsted said.
“Everyone in our house is vaccinated except for our one son who’s under 12. You want to do what you can to make sure that you’re safe and you don’t want to go looking (for a rapid test kit) the day you need it.”
According to the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce, it is expecting a shipment of rapid test kits; however, it does not know when.
Residents who are interested can email info@saskchamber.com to be notified when they arrive.
The Regina and District Chamber of Commerce will also serve as a pick-up location.
However, the chamber CEO says he does not know how many test kits they will receive or when.
In Saskatoon and Regina, fire halls are not taking part in distributing at-home test kits, according to city officials.
Fire halls in both cities have been closed to the public since the start of the pandemic due to safety reasons.
Officials are asking residents who are seeking self-test kits to not call or visit the fire stations.
CTV News reached out to the Ministry of Health for comment and clarity on the distribution of the at-home tests. We did not immediately hear back.
In a press release, the government says test availability will be based on the locations’ hours of operation and supply.
Kits will be limited to one per household and handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Another 360,000 tests will be provided to First Nations communities across the province, according to the Ministry of Health.
Schools will also receive a new supply of 720,000 tests. The remaining will go to congregate living facilities, healthcare workers and businesses registered with the SHA for a workplace surveillance program.
These self-test kits will not be accepted for the negative test requirement as part of Saskatchewan’s proof of vaccination or negative test result policy.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refuses to apologize for comments about immigration
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refused to apologize for comments he made about immigrants coming to the province 'to collect the dole,' instead saying that he is 'pro immigration.'
UPDATED | Haiti gang seeks US$1M each for kidnapped missionaries
A gang that kidnapped 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group, including one Canadian, is demanding US$1 million ransom per person, although authorities are not clear whether that includes the five children being held, a top Haitian official told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, Philadelphia police say
A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said.
'We have made the impossible possible': Calgary, Edmonton celebrate mayoral firsts
Alberta's two major cities are set to make history in their mayoral races after Monday's municipal elections across the province.
Having mono in adolescence may increase MS risk later in life: study
Having infectious mononucleosis, also known as mono, during childhood and adolescence may be a risk factor for developing multiple sclerosis later in life, a new study suggests.
'My heart broke': Metro Vancouver woman whose dog arrived dead after flight wants answers, action from airline
A Metro Vancouver woman is looking for answers following the untimely death of her dog aboard a flight last summer.
Quick-thinking hikers unravel turbans to help with rescue at Metro Vancouver park
A group of quick-thinking young men were forced to get creative by using their turbans as a makeshift rope to help rescue a pair of hikers in a Metro Vancouver park earlier this month.
'I'm heartbroken by this': Celine Dion delays opening of Las Vegas shows due to medical reasons
Just weeks before Céline Dion was set to return to the stage in Las Vegas, the Quebec superstar is delaying her show due to "unforeseen medical symptoms," her team said in a news release.
'I feel a great responsibility': Meet Liberal Rechie Valdez, Canada's first Filipina MP
Rechie Valdez has turned self-described 'side hustles' into full-time focuses as an entrepreneur, and is now taking on a new challenge: Liberal MP for Mississauga-Streetsville. In taking her seat in the House of Commons next month as one of 50 rookies elected, she'll also be making history as Canada's first federally-elected Filipina MP.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan premier says province could have acted sooner on renewed COVID-19 rules
On the day Saskatchewan asked the federal government for help to deal with surging COVID-19 hospitalizations, Premier Scott Moe granted the province could have acted sooner on a renewed mask mandate or proof-of-vaccination policy.
-
ICU doc says 'clearly dire' Sask. 4th wave more severe than Ontario's COVID-19 peak
An Ontario-based intensive care physician says Saskatchewan's current COVID-19 situation is worse than when cases peaked in his own province.
-
'Really frustrating': Sask. residents still waiting for COVID-19 self-test kits to become available
While province is expecting a shipment of 2.6 million rapid antigen tests this week, many residents are still waiting to get their hands on the at-home kits.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba records 102 new COVID cases; three deaths reported Tuesday
Manitoba has once again hit triple digits with new COVID-19 cases, as the province recorded 102 new cases on Tuesday.
-
Former Nygard building goes up in flames; Winnipeggers asked to avoid area
A building in Winnipeg’s West End has gone up in flames, and people are being asked to avoid the area.
-
Woman charged for robbing Winnipeg bank: police
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a woman following a bank robbery Monday morning.
Calgary
-
Incumbent Sean Chu defeats DJ Kelly by 52 votes in Ward 4
With all 30 tabulators reporting, incumbent Sean Chu has unofficially won the race to represent Ward 4 in city council.
-
'Hopeful he'll return back to us': Victim in downtown Calgary random assault fights for life in hospital
The family of a man in a Calgary hospital after being assaulted downtown in a series of violent attacks last week is praying he pulls through and are looking for answers as to why it happened.
-
LIVE at 4:30
LIVE at 4:30 | Kenney to join health officials in Tuesday COVID-19 update
Government and health officials will update Albertans on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Amarjeet Sohi elected Edmonton's 36th mayor, 4 incumbent councillors defeated
Amarjeet Sohi won a sizable victory in Edmonton's mayoral race, while incumbent city councillors had a mixed night.
-
LIVE at 4:30
LIVE at 4:30 | Kenney to join health officials in Tuesday COVID-19 update
Government and health officials will update Albertans on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday afternoon.
-
'We have made the impossible possible': Calgary, Edmonton celebrate mayoral firsts
Alberta's two major cities are set to make history in their mayoral races after Monday's municipal elections across the province.
Toronto
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refuses to apologize for comments about immigration
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refused to apologize for comments he made about immigrants coming to the province 'to collect the dole,' instead saying that he is 'pro immigration.'
-
Teenage girl struck by vehicle in Scarborough dies in hospital
Police say a 17-year-old girl has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Tuesday morning.
-
Brampton Ont. man found guilty of murdering wife and mother-in-law sentenced to life in jail
A Brampton, Ont. man has been sentenced to two concurrent life sentences after he was found guilty of murdering of his wife and mother-in-law four years ago.
Ottawa
-
Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa drop with low daily case count
Ottawa Public Health is reporting eight more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19, the lowest daily case count since August.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refuses to apologize for comments about immigration
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refused to apologize for comments he made about immigrants coming to the province 'to collect the dole,' instead saying that he is 'pro immigration.'
-
Protesters face off with anti-trans activist outside Ottawa school
Counter-protesters gathered to take a stand against an anti-trans activist outside a west end school.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver councillors support vaccine mandate for city staff even as new rules don't apply to elected officials
Multiple Vancouver councillors are showing support for the city’s new vaccine rules for staff, even as elected officials don't fall under the mandate.
-
Ethnicity-based bullying a 'daily reality' at school, curriculum 'denying' darker parts of Canadian history: survey
About six-in-10 Canadian kids have witnessed bullying based on race or ethnicity while at school, a survey from B.C. researchers suggests.
-
Quick-thinking hikers unravel turbans to help with rescue at Metro Vancouver park
A group of quick-thinking young men were forced to get creative by using their turbans as a makeshift rope to help rescue a pair of hikers in a Metro Vancouver park earlier this month.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE NOW
WATCH LIVE NOW | Legault government hits reset with inaugural speech ahead of 2022 provincial election
Quebec Premier Francois Legault's government will set out its priorities for the rest of its mandate with an inaugural speech later today.
-
Montreal boy, 16, fatally stabbed outside his school; police seek three teen suspects
Montreal police are looking for multiple suspects after a teenager was fatally stabbed near his school in Cote-des-Neiges Monday afternoon, staggering inside to seek help.
-
New COVID-19 cases in Quebec drop below 400
Quebec reported Tuesday that 342 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 and four people have died.
Vancouver Island
-
Man taken to hospital after Courtenay motel fire destroys supportive housing units
An early morning fire Tuesday has destroyed a portion of a motel in Courtenay, B.C., used for supportive housing.
-
Netflix TV series boosts popularity of film locations in Greater Victoria
The Netflix miniseries Maid is earning global praise – and it appears that seemingly ordinary Greater Victoria shooting locations are quickly becoming popular tourist attractions.
-
British Columbia appoints former Calgary police deputy chief as sergeant-at-arms
The B.C. government has appointed a new sergeant-at-arms in the legislature nearly three years after the former officer in the assembly was suspended.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports three COVID-19 related deaths, 50 new cases Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three COVID-19 related deaths, along with 50 new cases and 122 recoveries on Tuesday, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 774.
-
Nova Scotia reports 12 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 'small outbreak' at Kentville hospital
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 recoveries on Tuesday, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 187.
-
Seven-year-old boy dies after being trapped under log near Southampton, N.S.
A seven-year-old boy has died while out on a walk with his mother on a logging road in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario woman charged after being found unresponsive in a vehicle
A woman found passed out behind the wheel of a car in northern Ontario along with suspected drugs has been charged and her vehicle impounded, police say.
-
Northern Ontario raid nets guns and drugs cache
One person has been charged and several guns along with $35K in drugs have been seized following a raid in a small northern Ontario town, police say.
-
Ontario police seize more than $22 million worth of illegal cannabis
Provincial police say they have seized more than $22 million worth of illegal cannabis from properties in St. Catharines and Vineland, Ont.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region reports two COVID-19 deaths, eight new cases
Health officials in Waterloo Region logged two more COVID-19-related deaths and eight cases on Tuesday.
-
Stand off in St. Marys, Ont. lasts 18 hours
Both Stratford and Waterloo regional police were called to a scene at a residence in St. Marys on Monday afternoon.
-
WRDSB insists they're not cancelling Halloween, cite 'mixed messaging' as issue
As a petition circulates to try to change their stance, Waterloo Region’s public school board is insisting they’re not cancelling Halloween.