Regina 11th Avenue revitalization work ceases due to high costs

Work has wrapped up for the year on the Regina’s 11th Avenue restoration project, as the city reviews it due to higher than expected costs.

According to a statement from the City of Regina, the planned underground utility work planned for 11th Avenue this year ended and the area has been “temporarily restored” for winter.

All traffic restrictions associated with the project have been lifted.

“The temporary reinstatement is a cost-effective repair to ensure roads and sidewalks are safe to use until construction resumes in spring 2024,” the statement read.

The city explained that bid costs for the project came in higher than the approved budget – leading the city to review the project’s scope and costs.

“The goal remains to have the project completed in 2026,” the statement read.

The city said updates to the project will be provided through the budget approval and procurement processes.

Beginning May 8, the revitalization of Regina's 11 Avenue will begin. The project is scheduled to run from 2023 to 2026. (Source: City of Regina)