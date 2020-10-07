REGINA -- Regina will be heading to the polls on November 9 for the city’s Municipal Election.

Here is a current list of candidates expected to appear on the ballot running for School Board Trustee.

Click here to view a map of Regina’s ward and school subdivision boundaries.

SUBDIVISION 1

Sarah Haidey

Ted Jaleta

SUBDIVISION 2

Greta Lange

John Lax

Cecilia Prokop

Elizabeth Strom

SUBDIVISION 3

Evangeline Godron

Adam Hicks

SUBDIVISION 4

Cindy Anderson

Stephen Safinuk

SUBDIVISION 5

Sarah Cummings Truszkowski

Tanya Foster

SUBDIVISION 6

Shannon Lutzer

Tara Molson

SUBDIVISION 7

Jay Kasperski

Lacey Weekes

SEPARATE SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATES

Ryan Bast

Vicky Bonell

Rob Bresciani

Juliet Bushi

James Gustafson

Robert Kowalchuk

Evan Markewich

Miles Meyers

Patrick Gay

Colina Paul

Shauna Weninger

Darren Wilcox