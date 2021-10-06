REGINA -- Travelling is about to become more difficult for unvaccinated people in Canada with the federal government announcing an Oct. 30 proof-of-vaccination policy for most travel methods.

At first, proof of a negative test will also work to board, but by the end of November all domestic air, rail and sea passengers will require full vaccination for COVID-19.

"It further appears they’ll be using what we call the restricted area, which is basically on our second floor as well as our main apron as the area where you need that vaccination status to enter," said James Bogusz, the president and CEO of the Regina Airport Authority (RAA).

“The work that we’re doing with the major carriers in this country is to integrate the proof of vaccination digital codes into their online booking process," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a press conference Wednesday.

The restrictions will also apply to pro athletes like CFL players.

"We're prepared for it, we're in good shape," said Saskatchewan Roughriders' head coach Craig Dickenson. "I think we're down to like two guys who aren't vaccinated so they know that when the ban hits they won't be able to travel with us."

Dr. Nazeem Muhajarine, a professor of community health and epidemiology, said the policy could help keep out-of-province travellers from further spreading between areas with higher and lower rates of transmission.

"It is better to have a policy like this, particularly to keep these provinces that have a lower level of COVID-19 to keep them that way," Muhajarine said.

Vaccination rates have been on the rise since Saskatchewan announced its proof of vaccination system, but the next few weeks will determine if travel restrictions have a similar effect.