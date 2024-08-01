REGINA
    • Regina Beach 'not suitable for swimming' due to E. coli outbreak

    Swimmers are being advised to stay out of the water at Regina Beach due to high levels of E. coli.

    The Saskatchewan Health Authority issued the advisory this week after its weekly water test showed E. coli levels rose sharply since Tuesday.

    In a sample on July 30, the SHA found 95.4 organisms in a 100 millilitre sample. One day later, that level had risen to 382. Safe levels are considered to be below 235, according to the health region.

    “E. coli infection can happen when you swallow water that is contaminated,” the SHA said in a statement to CTV News.

    “Symptoms may include diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, and vomiting and would occur 1 to 4 days after you came in contact with the E. coli.”

    More information is available on the health authority’s website.

    The water is still safe to swim in at other beaches further north on Last Mountain Lake, the SHA says.  

