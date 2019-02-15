

CTV Regina





Biathlete Logan Pletz of Regina has been selected as the flagbearer for Team Saskatchewan at the Canada Winter Games in Red Deer.

Pletz will lead Team Saskatchewan into the ENMAX Centrium for the opening ceremonies on Friday.

Pletz is the reigning national champion in the youth men’s 12.5 kilometre Individual Race. He was named to the U19 Canadian National Youth Team in January.

He’s also qualified for a spot on Team Canada at the Youth World Biathlon Championships in Osrblie, Slovakia.

The 18-year-old attends Luther College High School and trains with the Qu’Appelle Valley Nordic Club.

The biathlon competition at the 2019 Canada Winter Games takes place from Feb. 17-21.