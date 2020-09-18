Advertisement
Regina-born actress cast as 'She-Hulk' in Marvel Disney Plus series: eTalk
Actress Tatiana Maslany poses on the set of Orphan Black in Toronto on Monday, November 23, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
REGINA -- Tatiana Maslany has been cast as the titular role in the upcoming “She-Hulk” Marvel series coming to the Disney Plus streaming service, according to eTalk.
Thursday afternoon, the Hulk himself, Mark Ruffalo, welcomed Maslany to the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Twitter.
Making her comic book debut in 1980, She-Hulk, also known as Jennifer Walters, gains the Hulk’s powers after an emergency blood transfusion with her cousin, Dr. Bruce Banner. Unlike Banner, she largely retains her personality when becoming She-Hulk.
Maslany is best known for her Emmy-winning performance on “Orphan Black” as well as her role on HBO’s “Perry Mason”.
The “She-Hulk” series is one of several Marvel projects in the works for Disney Plus and its release date has yet to be announced.