The Regina Boxing Club is closing after nearly seven decades in the Queen City.

The club announced on its website that it will suspend operations as of Sunday.

“They said that it’s suspended, so I don’t know if there’s any hope that it could be revived somehow,” club member Peg St Godard said. “People need to keep in mind that this gym is not a franchise. It’s locally owned, locally operated. They give back to the community.”

Formed in 1949 by Ken Goff, the club has seen more than 6,000 people come through its doors.

The club did not give an official reason for its closure. Members believe it could be due to money.

“We’re speculating financial reasons,” St Godard said.

Queen City Martial Arts also operated out of the boxing club. The group is now looking for a new place to get up and running again in January.

“Twelve hours’ notice, not even so much on Wednesday night saying the Regina Boxing Club is in arrears and the bank or the landlord was going to be locking them out,” head instructor Joe Bossenberry said.

Staff are expected to meet on Friday night to discuss the club’s closure.