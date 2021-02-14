REGINA -- A Regina Transit bus driver is facing charges after a collision involving a pedestrian on Saturday evening.

Around 10:08 p.m. police were called to the area of 12 Avenue and Lorne Street for a reports of a crash involving a pedestrian. The bus was headed east on 12 Avenue, turning both onto Lorne Street. The bus hit the pedestrian in the intersection.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The driver was charged under the Traffic Safety Act for failing to yield to a pedestrian.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.