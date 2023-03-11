Regina Bypass closed due to crash involving semis

Emergency services in Regina responded to the scene of a ‘major collision’ involving multiple semi trailers.

The crash was reported just after 10 a.m. on Saturday by the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS).

Police, fire crews and EMS responded to the crash between Highway 33 and Highway 6.

One person was extricated from one of the semis and was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

“Please stay off the highways and obey all road closures during the storm,” RFPS said in a tweet.