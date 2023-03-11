Regina Bypass reopened following crash involving semis

The Regina Bypass has reopened following a 'major collision' involving multiple semi trailers.

The crash was reported just after 10 a.m. on Saturday by the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS).

Police, fire crews and EMS responded to the crash between Highway 33 and Highway 6.

One person was extricated from one of the semis and was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

“Please stay off the highways and obey all road closures during the storm,” RFPS said in a tweet.

As of 4 p.m., traffic restrictions on the bypass were lifted.

The Highway Hotline reported that all major routes surrounding Regina were open.