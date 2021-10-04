REGINA -- Regina Catholic Schools will soon require all teachers and staff to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or regularly provide a negative test result.

The school division made the announcement Monday evening, adding that the new policy will impact all adults who work at or want to visit schools and facilities, including school buses. The division said there will be a “special consideration” for parents.

Regina Catholic Schools said additional details, including implementation date, will be shared when the policy is finalized in the coming weeks.