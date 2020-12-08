REGINA -- Students in Regina Catholic School Division (RCSD) schools will begin learning remotely starting on Monday, Dec. 14.

The division’s Board of Trustees voted to temporarily transition to level four, moving students in pre-kindergarten to Grade 12 to online learning, RCSD announced on its website.

The board said the decision was based on increased COVID-19 transmission rates in Regina, fear and anxiety about the virus, concerns about communication with families with direction to isolate, challenges to available substitute staff and to align with Public Health directives.

“Students will be engaged from home during the typical school day for both weeks at Level Four. This is not the same as the Supplemental Learning we provided in the spring. This is mandatory curricular content delivered remotely to students,” the board said in a release.

“All students should do their best to attend school each day this week so they are prepared for remote learning next week.”

Learning will remain online leading up to and following December break, continuing through Jan. 8.

Regina Public Schools announced a similar move to online learning on Monday.

Students in specialized programs may remain at level two, which includes face-to-face learning with masks, or level three, a hybrid of face-to-face and remote learning. The board said school staff will work with families to determine attendance for those students.