Regina city council calls special meeting to weigh in on homeless encampment

A special city council meeting will take place Thursday prompted by the homeless encampment set up around Regina’s city hall, the city said on Wednesday.

In a news release the city said, “A special meeting of City Council will be held Thursday, July 27 at 2 p.m. in accordance with authority provided in The Cities Act.”

“The meeting agenda will consider the report City Hall Encampment,” the release also said.

According to the agenda released by the City of Regina, a report from the city manager recommends that, "City Council provide direction regarding how to address the encampment in the short-term, given the challenges associated with the encampment continue to evolve."

The report says the encampment is expected to cost the city anywhere from $40,000 to $70,000 per month, according to the city.

The city says its cost to date related to the encampment including additional security, service delivery and maintenance and repair costs is approximately $55,000.

Since the encampment was formed, the city says it has received 64 service requests from residents.

Eleven of those were from businesses or employees that claimed the encampment had negatively affected them, thanks to thefts or vandalism or a general feeling of being unsafe, the city said.

In total 52 of the 64 requests expressed opposition to the encampment, nine offered suggestions or wished to help the camp’s residents and three expressed support for homelessness, but did not support the encampment, according to the city.

"To date, the City has received 15 reports from staff related to the encampment that range from health and safety concerns to reports of violence, drugs and theft," the city said.

According to the city, measures have been put in place for employees working near the encampment that include, "assigning employees to work in pairs who manage and maintain our facilities and amending Standard Operating Procedures for Parks and Facilities Staff in the cleaning of the fountain and removal of garbage and debris, providing enhanced PPE when required such as disposable coveralls, gauntlet rubber gloves and face shields and lowering fountain spray."

However, the city said on Wednesday it received a work refusal from park maintenance on the basis of “unusually dangerous conditions.”

The city also said a pulse survey was conducted in regard to the encampment that would help them better understand the impacts it had, if any, on employees who work regularly or frequently from city hall.

The city says that 399 of a possible 550 employees took part in the survey, with 82 per cent of respondents saying that the encampment has “negatively impacted their wellbeing.”

“This likely reflects concerns with biohazards throughout the front property, firearms and other weapons on site, and the inherent risk of entering and exiting the building to report to work. For many employees, the encampment presents their first real exposure to people experiencing homelessness, along with the activities and impact of addictions and drug use. While their concerns may be disproportionate to the actual risks, the impact on their well-being is real,” the city said.

The city also added that 72 per cent of respondents to its survey said they did not support the encampment at city hall.

The city said that delegations wishing to address council on the subject need to register with the Office of the City Clerk by 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2023 by calling 306-777-7262 or emailing Clerks@Regina.ca.

According to the city, for this meeting only, the clerk has waived the requirement for written submissions from delegations.

The homeless encampment at city hall first appeared in June and was meant to raise awareness of the homelessness issue in Regina.

A news release from the city on July 18 said that at that time, there was around 83 tents set up at the encampment with 45 to 60 individuals living there.

On July 19, a woman was found dead inside the encampment from a suspected overdose.

As of July 12, nine overdoses had been reported at the encampment, according to the city.

The special council meeting is expected to begin at 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The city manager's full report on the encampment can be read here.