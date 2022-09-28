Regina city council to consider movie tax reduction, increase to leisure activity fees

Regina City Council will look at reducing the amount of tax placed on movie theatre tickets at Wednesday’s council meeting.

A 10 per cent amusement tax is placed on commercial cinema admission fees. Council will vote to slash the tax in half to five per cent come Oct. 1.

Regina and Winnipeg are the only two cities in Canada to have an amusement tax on movie theatres, making cinemas in both municipalities some of the highest taxed theatres in the country.

In the 2022-23 provincial budget, the Saskatchewan government approved a six per cent PST expansion on recreational activities including concerts, sporting events and movie theatre tickets beginning Oct. 1.

The PST increase would make Regina’s theatres the heaviest taxed in the country at 21 per cent.

Even if council passes the five per cent reduction on the amusement tax, the city’s cinemas will still face the highest amount of taxes among their Canadian counterparts..

INFLATIONARY INCREASES TO LEISURE PASSES

Council will consider increasing leisure service fees across the city.

Administration recommends an “inflationary increase” based on the Consumer and Municipal Price Indexes to service and admission fees for sport, culture, golf and recreation facilities in Regina.

The city has not addressed recreation fees since 2018 when council approved admission costs through to the end of 2020.

“Recreation services are now returning to near pre-pandemic levels and the costs of providing recreation services are increasing,” according to a city report.

“The proposed increase will assist in maintaining cost recovery levels while ensuring that prices remain affordable for Regina residents.”

City administration is recommending a two per cent inflationary increase in 2023 and a three per cent increase in both 2024 and 2025.

“The proposed fee increase ensures cost recovery levels will remain relatively stable, customer impact will be minimized, and consistency with other providers and municipalities will be maintained,” the report stated.

For example, a one-month family leisure pass would cost $107.68 as of January 2023. The price would rise to $110.92 in January 2024 and $114.25 in January 2025. Those prices do not include taxes.

The city will continue to offer an affordable access program for residents who experience financial barriers to accessing recreational services.

According to administration, the proposed fee increases will bring in approximately $675,000 in new revenue over three years.

MINIMUM PARKING REQUIREMENTS STAY STATUS QUO FOR NOW

Parking continues to be a controversial topic in the city with lengthy council discussions about apartment parking lots proving to be no different.

After several reports, along with requests for more data, city council is no further ahead in its decisions around minimum parking stall requirements.

Regina’s current bylaw requires one parking stall per unit in multi-unit, apartment style buildings in suburban areas.

At Wednesday’s meeting, council discussed a supplemental report that stems from an initial report requested in January 2021.

The report outlines potential implications for three minimum parking scenarios in suburban areas. The scenarios are:

Maintaining current minimum parking requirements of one stall per dwelling unit

Eliminating minimum parking requirements

Increasing minimum parking requirements from one to 1.5 stalls per dwelling unit

The report looked into national parking trends as well as demand at two different apartment locations in Harbour Landing and the Greens neighbourhood. City workers performed on-site visits at these locations. One site visit took place during working hours on a weekday and the other took place on a weekend

Administration did not find parking issues from the study and reported that there was “ample availability and no obvious illegal parking, although less available during the weekends.”

Counc. Lori Bresciani questioned why administration did not perform site visits during evening hours when more people would be home from work.

Bresciani made an amendment asking administration to file another report that looks at the implications to increase parking requirements for apartments in suburban areas based on proximity to transit, unit type and visitor parking requirements.

“I have family who wants to visit me. They can’t park anywhere,” Bresciani said.

“Parking is an essential piece of how we live.”

Evan Lascue, vice-president of planning for Avana Developments, spoke against an increase to parking requirements.

He would like to see developers allowed to determine their own parking requirements based on street parking availability and access to transit in the area.

Lascue said it is an “insufficient use of land” if parking stalls sit unused, even if they are for visitors.

Councs. Andrew Stevens, Cheryl Stadnichuk and Shanon Zachidniak voted against Bresciani’s amendment.

Stadnichuk and Stevens both want to eliminate parking stall minimums and leave it up to developers to decide.

In 2019, council voted to reduce minimum parking requirements from 1.5 stalls to one stall per unit.

According to administration’s supplemental report, not enough time has passed to fully assess the results of reducing the minimum parking from 1.5 stalls to one stall.

The report added there is very little data in North America that shows the implications of eliminating minimum parking requirements. Re-instating minimum parking requirements from one to 1.5 stalls would contradict current North American trends and increase housing costs, the report said.

Bresciani’s amendment passed. Administration is expected to report back to council in Q2 of 2023.