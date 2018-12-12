

CTV Regina





After two nights of deliberations, Regina City Council has passed the budget for 2019.

The budget includes a 3.33 percent mill rate increase, plus a dedicated one per cent residential roads improvement program mill rate levy.

The increase means that a taxpayer with a home valued at about $350,000 will pay a little over $7 extra on their property taxes each month.

Utility rates will also increase by three percent for each of the next three years starting on January 1, 2019.

Council also agreed to rebuild the Maple Leaf Pool after 18 delegations came forward asking the pool remain open. Construction on Maple Leaf and the rebuild of the Wascana Pool will begin in the summer of 2020.

The chart below shows all of the property tax increases in Regina over the last decade: