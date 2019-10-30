REGINA -- Regina Crime Stoppers has been recognized internationally for its recovery of drugs and stolen property in 2018.

The organization had the largest year-over-year increase in seizures in the world for a city this size.

“It was a great 2018 for sure, directly related to Crime Stoppers and the information that they brought in through the tip line. I'm extremely proud and happy for them,” said Chief Evan Bray with the Regina Police Service.

In 2018, tips to Regina Crime Stoppers helped recover almost $600,000 worth of drugs and stolen property, which is a 208 per cent increase from the previous year.

The award was presented by Crime Stoppers International, which represents 1,700 chapters in 32 countries.

“It increases our awareness. It shows people that the system works,” said Craig Perrault, president of Regina Crime Stoppers. “I think it helps get the new channels that we have as well out there. The p3 app is a great bit of technology and it helps people identify their tip.”

Regina Crime Stoppers has helped recover a total of $11-million in stolen property and drugs since its inception in 1984.