Regina & District Chamber of Commerce searching for new CEO

The Regina & District Chamber of Commerce (RDCC) is in need of a new CEO as current leader Tony Playter has announced his resignation.

Playter’s last day will be Nov. 30, he was named the chamber’s interim CEO in January of 2022 and became permanent CEO that July.

In a news release RDCC said Playter was instrumental in enhancing the chamber’s role in the community, advocating for local businesses and spearheading numerous initiatives that contributed to Regina and surrounding area’s economic development.

“Under his leadership, the Chamber has experienced remarkable growth and has strengthened its position as a key advocate for the business community,” the release said.

“Tony has been instrumental in focusing the Chamber of Commerce on core business values that our membership depends on,” Kyle Addison, chair of the RDCC board of directors added in the release. “He has transformed the organization to being Business First. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the membership at large, we would like to thank Tony for his service.”

Playter took over for the late John Hopkins who died in February 2022.

“It’s a real honour and privilege to follow in the footsteps of John Hopkins as the new CEO of the Regina and District Chamber of Commerce,” Playter said in a 2022 interview with CTV Morning Live

RDCC said it will begin the process of finding Playter’s replacement immediately.